Nextiva Launches Collaboration and Communications Workhub

Nextiva today introduced a communications and productivity workhub that enables individuals and teams to manage all team collaboration and customer communication in a single place.

Threaded Conversations are the center of Nextiva's new application, which brings together all interactions from voice, text, email, and video meetings into a single view with contact management, productivity tools (file-sharing, notes on calls, calendars) and customer engagement tools (customer surveys, customer automation). It also includes data sharing from files, messages, links, notes, attachments, and recordings together with conversations.