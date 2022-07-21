Nextiva Launches Collaboration and Communications Workhub
Nextiva today introduced a communications and productivity workhub that enables individuals and teams to manage all team collaboration and customer communication in a single place.
Threaded Conversations are the center of Nextiva's new application, which brings together all interactions from voice, text, email, and video meetings into a single view with contact management, productivity tools (file-sharing, notes on calls, calendars) and customer engagement tools (customer surveys, customer automation). It also includes data sharing from files, messages, links, notes, attachments, and recordings together with conversations.
"With our latest innovation, we're helping businesses transform with meaningful conversations that build strong and lasting relationships with customers. Our goal is to help businesses bring an end to frustrated teams and unhappy customers so they can grow, retain employees, and acquire new customers," said Tomas Gorny, co-founder and CEO of Nextiva, in a statement. "We at Nextiva envision a world where instead of focusing on various tools, we bring conversations together into a single place and merge technologies to create a seamless experience that puts customers and teams first."