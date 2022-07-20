MiQ Launches CookielessIQ

MiQ, a programmatic advertising activation partner, today launched CookielessIQ, a readiness assessment tool to help advertisers optimize campaigns ahead of the deprecation of third-party cookies.

The CookielessIQ score represents advertisers' progress in minimizing cookie reliance to help them identify the best methods for driving programmatic performance in a privacy-compliant fashion.

In addition to the advertiser score, CookielessIQ also provides vertical comparisons so clients can benchmark themselves against their categories.