MiQ Launches CookielessIQ
MiQ, a programmatic advertising activation partner, today launched CookielessIQ, a readiness assessment tool to help advertisers optimize campaigns ahead of the deprecation of third-party cookies.
The CookielessIQ score represents advertisers' progress in minimizing cookie reliance to help them identify the best methods for driving programmatic performance in a privacy-compliant fashion.
In addition to the advertiser score, CookielessIQ also provides vertical comparisons so clients can benchmark themselves against their categories.
"The truth is, there's no escaping the new reality, and advertisers and brands need to start seriously considering other data sets and approaches that will help target, activate, and measure their efforts without reliance on long-established cookie-based methods," said Erin Madorsky, chief strategy officer of MiQ, in a statement. "We believe transparency and experimentation are the key to preparing for change, and that while there's certainly no silver-bullet solution, especially not as long as multiple identifiers and walled gardens exist, MiQ has remained steadfast in providing the right combination of innovative solutions and serving as a visionary testing partner to help our customers stay ahead of the curve and increase preparedness. CookielessIQ is one more resource in our arsenal to do this."