Clearbit Launches Free TAM Calculator

Clearbit, a provider of marketing intelligence software for B2B organizations, has launched the Total Addressable Market (TAM) Calculator, a free tool to help companies quantify the potential of their markets, audiences, and ideal customer profiles.

Using Clearbit's database of more than 44 million companies, the TAM calculator computes results and adjusts in real time as users define and re-define their TAM criteria.

Clearbit's TAM Calculator helps users do the following: