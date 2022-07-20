Simon Data Launches Partner Program

Simon Data has launched the Simon Data Partner Program to help clients streamline marketing efforts that accelerate time to value

"Our partnerships allow us to deliver the most value to our clients and, in turn, their customers," said Sharice Siegel, vice president of partnerships at Simon Data, in a statement. "Working with top tech companies like Snowflake, FullContact, and Attentive gives our customers the competitive edge in creating customized and creative solutions. And our relationships with agency partners like Mammoth Growth, Scalero, Brooklyn Data, and Power Digital mean our clients' goals are always at the forefront of everything we do."