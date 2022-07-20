Stirista Acquires ZDI
Stirista, a provider of performance marketing solutions, has acquired digital branding solutions provider ZDI to give clients increased access to comprehensive marketing solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
ZDI specializes in digital creative branding and design and will further support Stirista's push into connected TV through its creative digital and video capabilities as well as comprehensive omnichannel marketing initiatives.
"We are happy to have ZDI become a part of the Stirista family," said Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta, in a statement. "Their incredibly talented team has been partnering with us for the last two years, and this was a great means of providing the modern marketer an easy one-stop solution for omnichannel solutions. With our push to release self-serve platforms later this year, ZDI will help build world-class solutions for our clients."
"We built ZDI for nearly two decades, and I couldn't be more excited on finding our new home with Stirista. They have been such an extraordinary client," said Richard Zimmer, founder of ZDI, in a statement. "And the trust they have in our team and creative vision has been tremendous. As data continues to be a powerful driver of effective creative, we look forward to being a part of the future here at Stirista."