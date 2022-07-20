Persado Launches Personal Narratives Feature

Persado today released Personal Narratives to help companies deliver the stories and images that work best for a specific segment of customers.

Persado Personal Narratives is a cornerstone of Persado's personalized messaging capability. It not only enables Persado's AI to generate higher-quality content, but also provides a new level of insight to help Persado users motivate the customers they most want to engage.

"Simple brand stories can create powerful and lasting connections with customers, and with this new feature enhancement, Persado's AI can generate rich and authentic personalized language and tell brands what individually motivates their consumers in a way that no other human or technology platform can," said Assaf Baciu, co-founder and chief operating officer of Persado, in a statement.

Personal Narratives uses Persado's Motivation AI platform to generate stories that engage customers and can be applied to campaigns or calendar moments. Using Personal Narratives, which includes 35 unique narrative types, such as "authentic experience" and "peace of mind," companies can personalize language across audiences for the same product.