CommentSold Launches Videeo Commerce Solution

CommentSold, a commercial live selling platform provider, has launched Videeo: a white-label, live video commerce solution.

With CommentSold's Videeo, retailers can offer visual entertainment and compulsive commerce on websites, social channels, and mobile apps.

Videeo enables retailers to do the following:

"As consumer expectations and shopping behaviors continue to evolve, it’s proven that retailers that leverage live video commerce continue to experience major success," said Brandon Kruse, CEO of CommentSold, in a statement. "Videeo is the best-in-class solution that empowers large retailers to quickly implement live video commerce and create entertaining experiences that consumers crave. As the leader in the space, we have years of proven industry-leading experience, working with thousands of retailers shipping more than 94 million items through our technology. Our unrivaled expertise drives our innovations, and we are excited to continue to help our customers scale."