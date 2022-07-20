CommentSold Launches Videeo Commerce Solution
CommentSold, a commercial live selling platform provider, has launched Videeo: a white-label, live video commerce solution.
With CommentSold's Videeo, retailers can offer visual entertainment and compulsive commerce on websites, social channels, and mobile apps.
Videeo enables retailers to do the following:
- Stream live shoppable videos across their websites, social media platforms, and mobile apps,
- Own their audience, as transactions occur on the retailer's e-commerce checkout, and customer data remains in the retailer's database.
- Make every live video sale available on-demand in a programming library to allow customers to shop the replays on their own schedules.
"As consumer expectations and shopping behaviors continue to evolve, it’s proven that retailers that leverage live video commerce continue to experience major success," said Brandon Kruse, CEO of CommentSold, in a statement. "Videeo is the best-in-class solution that empowers large retailers to quickly implement live video commerce and create entertaining experiences that consumers crave. As the leader in the space, we have years of proven industry-leading experience, working with thousands of retailers shipping more than 94 million items through our technology. Our unrivaled expertise drives our innovations, and we are excited to continue to help our customers scale."