Melissa Partners with innoscale DATAROCKET

Melissa, a provider of global data quality and address management solutions, is partnering with innoscale DATAROCKET to integrate Melissa's address validation, auto-completion, geocoding, and sanctions list checking capabilities into the innoscale DATAROCKET Core master data management (MDM) platform.

DATAROCKET Core is a multidomain MDM platform that aggregates and cleanses customer, supplier, and material data from various applications. With Melissa modules now included, DATAROCKET Core users can check customer addresses in 240 territories, have contact details automatically completed upon entry, and enrich customer data with geodata.