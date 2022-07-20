Melissa Partners with innoscale DATAROCKET
Melissa, a provider of global data quality and address management solutions, is partnering with innoscale DATAROCKET to integrate Melissa's address validation, auto-completion, geocoding, and sanctions list checking capabilities into the innoscale DATAROCKET Core master data management (MDM) platform.
DATAROCKET Core is a multidomain MDM platform that aggregates and cleanses customer, supplier, and material data from various applications. With Melissa modules now included, DATAROCKET Core users can check customer addresses in 240 territories, have contact details automatically completed upon entry, and enrich customer data with geodata.
"At innoscale DATAROCKET, we are committed to helping our customers improve their master data quality and become data driven enterprises," said Matthias Czerwonka, CEO of innoscale DATAROCKET, in a statement. "This partnership with Melissa strengthens our DataRocket MDM offering by giving our customers direct access to a new set of data quality tools that will help them reach their own customers more accurately, efficiently, and securely."
"innoscale DATAROCKET is a leading provider in the field of master data management. Their selection of Melissa as a partner highlights how our core strengths in data quality and address management are particularly valuable to MDM efforts," said Ccedil;agdas Gandar, a managing director of Melissa Data, in a statement. "With innoscale DATAROCKET and Melissa united in their mission to optimize data quality, our customers not only have a broader toolset, they also have a competitive edge in the market."