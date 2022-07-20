Tackle.io Partners with Microsoft

Tackle.io has partnered with Microsoft to simplify how independent software vendors (ISVs) scale revenue through the Microsoft commercial marketplace, which includes the Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource.

"Buyers want to engage more digitally than ever before, and ISVs are looking for new ways to sell that address those expectations," said John Jahnke, CEO of Tackle.io, in a statement. "The Microsoft commercial marketplace offers solutions for sellers to meet their buyers where and how they want to buy. We have partnered with Microsoft since 2019 and are thrilled to evolve our relationship to enable continued platform innovation and help ISVs to scale their revenue with the commercial marketplace."

Tackle's no code platform for Microsoft’s commercial marketplace allows sellers to launch, sell, and grow with tools to manage scaling cloud marketplace business. Tackle is working with Microsoft to allow for programmatic delivery of offers.

Tackle is also launching its Early Access Program for Tackle Offers to enable commercial marketplace publishers to streamline their direct selling through marketplace transactions and fulfillment.