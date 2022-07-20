CommerceIQ Acquires e.fundamentals

CommerceIQ, an e-commerce platform provider, has acquired e.fundamentals, a digital shelf analytics (DSA) provider, bringing together sales, supply chain, and retail media automation from CommerceIQ plus digital shelf activity and store-level availability insights from e.fundamentals. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition and subsequent merging of technologies, joint customers will be able to do the following:

Optimize trade spend and joint business planning (JBP) investments.

Reclaim lost profit margin and revenue by automating the recovery of disputed shortages and chargebacks.

Capture store-level availability, distribution, and pricing across retailers daily, optimize omnichannel fulfillment, manage inventory, and control promotional spend and costs.

Maximize share of voice and search through great content and sponsored ads, plus optimize advertising to drive incremental sales on highest margin items and for the most strategic share of voice (SOV) gains.

Automatically shift promotions away from items at risk of going out of stock.

Understand buy box behavior and for unauthorized sellers automate detection, ticketing, and removal.

"Customers love how our intelligent automations help their teams to win on ecommerce retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Instacart," said Guru Hariharan, founder and CEO of CommerceIQ, in a statement. "They've been asking us to accelerate our coverage to all global retailers important to their business. Our acquisition of e.fundamentals does just that, adding world-class digital shelf analytics and support for over 450 retailers across 41 countries. We are now the first platform to connect and intelligently automate across shelf, sales, supply chain, and advertising to help our customers win big." "We built a digital shelf product that is loved by many large global manufacturers, and increasingly our clients have been asking us to help them to take action faster," said John Maltman, CEO of e.fundamentals, in a statement. "Becoming an integral part of the CommerceIQ Retail Ecommerce Management Platform lets us provide a complete solution for brands to understand shopper behavior for their categories, plan their assortment, manage their sales operations, plan inventory to meet demand, and optimize media and promotional spend. We are excited to join forces and quickly bring new capabilities to market."

The first combined offering from this acquisition, e.fundamentals by CommerceIQ, combines modern workflows, deeper analytics to uncover assortment gaps and retail media targeting opportunities, and new recommendations aimed at helping customers zero in on top prioritized actions to manage their digital shelf presence across retailers.