ZoomInfo Joins AWS Partner Network

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) to improve data delivery through its Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform, OperationsOS.

Joint customers can now access ZoomInfo's company and business contact data within multiple AWS services. Customers can also leverage prebuilt datasets or work with ZoomInfo's Data Services team to create custom datasets, all delivered into their Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) instances. OperationsOS will push recurring data updates through to AWS.