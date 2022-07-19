ZoomInfo Joins AWS Partner Network
ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) to improve data delivery through its Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform, OperationsOS.
Joint customers can now access ZoomInfo's company and business contact data within multiple AWS services. Customers can also leverage prebuilt datasets or work with ZoomInfo's Data Services team to create custom datasets, all delivered into their Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) instances. OperationsOS will push recurring data updates through to AWS.
"This exciting development allows our customers who leverage AWS to establish a highly scalable and reliable go-to-market data foundation," said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck in a statement. "Securely integrating ZoomInfo's data directly into their AWS data workflows opens a seamless connection for capturing, unifying, analyzing, and, ultimately, consuming that data. Backed by our best-in-class data privacy and security protections, this integration has the potential to save companies meaningful time, effort, and money."
"This unlocks a new and efficient method for leveraging ZoomInfos data and intelligence," said Ryan Broadwell, director of independent software vendor partnerships at AWS, in a statement. "Together, our customers can capitalize on the benefits of accurate data delivery and make their go-to-market motions more effective."
