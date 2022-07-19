Demandbase Unifies Sales Intelligence and Account Engagement Insights

Demandbase today launched a unified sales intelligence and account engagement platform that's directly integrated into CRM.

Built to deliver account intelligence in a single view, this new integrated capability brings together first-party and behavioral data from Demandbase ABX Cloud and third-party data, such as firmographics, technographics, contact data, news, and social insights, from Demandbase Sales Intelligence Cloud.

The new release further enables a view into historical timelines of all activities, product and competitor intent, persona-based engagement heatmaps, and more. It gives users deeper visibility into every account's potential and where they are in the buyer journey.