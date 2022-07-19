Demandbase Unifies Sales Intelligence and Account Engagement Insights
Demandbase today launched a unified sales intelligence and account engagement platform that's directly integrated into CRM.
Built to deliver account intelligence in a single view, this new integrated capability brings together first-party and behavioral data from Demandbase ABX Cloud and third-party data, such as firmographics, technographics, contact data, news, and social insights, from Demandbase Sales Intelligence Cloud.
The new release further enables a view into historical timelines of all activities, product and competitor intent, persona-based engagement heatmaps, and more. It gives users deeper visibility into every account's potential and where they are in the buyer journey.
"The beauty of this unified sales UI is that all the data a salesperson needs is readily accessible, right in the CRM where they're already working. It's revolutionary for sales teams," said Allison Metcalfe, chief revenue officer of Demandbase, in a statement. "No more toggling between systems or wasting time in generic outreach that doesn't drive sales. Instead, they'll have deeper insights and greater visibility into prospective deals, gaining knowledge about what buyers are doing around the web, what they engage with, who to contact and how, and what the most relevant messaging is. The actionability, productivity, and efficacy of such functionality is practically limitless."