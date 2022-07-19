HelloSign Integrates with HubSpot

Dropbox e-signature company HelloSign today launched an integration with HubSpot, allowing users to create, sign, track, and save documents for signature directly in HubSpot.

This workflow integration from Dropbox delivers the following:

Automated file and data syncing between HelloSign and HubSpot to write back data to HubSpot;

Automatic saving back of signed documents;

Ability to create templates within HubSpot, including one-time documents, and to sync HubSpot data to automate pulling contacts and other field data into documents;

Support for contract, company, and deal record types; and

Use of HelloSign OAuth for added security.

With the integration, users can send off contracts for eSignature from Contact, Deal, or Company objects in HubSpot and check the status of documents out for signature without ever leaving HubSpot. Any action leads take is automatically recorded and stored on the HubSpot CRM card. HelloSign also automatically sends reminders for unsigned documents on the third and seventh day, but users can manually send reminders through HubSpot, too.

Users can also create and edit templates directly in HubSpot, add HubSpot data to HelloSign templates that autofill documents with HubSpot record information, and save documents back to HubSpot automatically once they've been signed.