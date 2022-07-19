Unbabel Integrates with Zendesk Messaging

Unbabel, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered language operations platform for multilingual customer experiences, has integrated with Zendesk's messaging solution so agents and customers can communicate in multiple languages, across most modern messaging channels, via an omnichannel customer support system.

The integration will help customer support teams work smarter with Zendesk’s suite of support tools. Unbabel's integration to Zendesk's consolidated view of all customer conversations, whether via social media, the web, email, or WhatsApp, will deliver a consistent, omnichannel service in any language, translating messages as they come in.

"Imagine walking into a store, being welcomed and supported by the seller in your native language, and not needing to explain who you are, what you're looking to purchase, solve, return, or anything else," said Tim Marsden, senior director of technology partner ecosystem at Zendesk, in a statement. "With Unbabel and Zendesk, you could replicate this unparalleled customer experience across your customers' favorite digital channels. It's hard to think of a more powerful way to build strong conversational relationships." "We believe language is the way to create universal understanding between cultures, companies, and customers around the world, and the newest integration with Zendesk messaging is another step toward this goal," said Vasco Pedro, co-founder and CEO of Unbabel, in a statement. "This integration results in a valuable business tool that's easy for anyone to use and that allows agents to work across Zendesk channels to instantly translate any conversation without being restricted to the channel in which the customer initially made contact."

With the new chat integration, Unbabel's translation technology is now available for Zendesk users through Chat, Support, Guide, and Agent Workspace.