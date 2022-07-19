Vibrant Media Adds Sell-Side Contextual Targeting to Quintesse

Vibrant Media, an advertising technology company, today launched a sell-side solution within its Quintesse platform.

Vibrant Media sell-side solution's real-time page categorization allows publishers to offer highly customized contextual targeting solutions. Each page categorization is stored in Google Ad Manager as a key-value. The platform's technology provides semantic, sentiment ,and emotional tone recognition. With this solution, publishers can offer advanced contextual targeting tied to timely content, like an event, or specific content related to a product that has either a positive or negative tone.

Vibrant Media's Quintesse platform contextualizes the entire page, including dynamic content, such as the comment sections at the end of a page. It allows publishers to automate adding and maintaining relevant key-values in the programmatic framework. Every time a page is updated, the solution automatically categorizes publishers' pages so they are selling granularly targeted inventory.