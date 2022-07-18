Laivly Launches Attended AI Platform for Contact Centers

Laivly, a provider of artificial intelligence and automation for contact centers, today launched its attended AI platform.

Laivly sits on agents' desktops, adding automation to help each agent perform tasks, while the integrated AI serves up the workflows of the most successful agents to the whole team. The platform doesn't just recommend action, with its integrated automation, it can perform those tasks. Laivly's tailored orchestration layer ties the entire tech stack together.