Digital Turbine Unifies Products Under One Brand Name

Digital Turbine has unified the products it gained during last year's acquisitions of Fyber, AdColony, and Appreciate under the Digital Turbine brand name.

"Our new unified identity is the culmination of several years of strategic innovation and acquisition that has resulted in strong, profitable growth," said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine, in a statement. "Bringing all of our companies together under one brand reflects our ongoing commitment to expand the value that we deliver to our partners, making it simple for them to use more of our products to drive meaningful business growth."

"We've seen incredible success for customers adopting our full offering," said Itai Cohen, senior vice president of marketing and strategy at Digital Turbine, in a statement. "We've made great progress over the past year in integrating multiple companies under one roof, and with this change, we've made it easier for our clients to understand who we are, what we do, and how we can help them achieve their growth goals."