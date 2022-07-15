8x8 Releases the 8x8 Connect Automation Builder

8x8, an integrated cloud communications platform provider, released the 8x8 Connect Automation Builder, a no-code multichannel communications management solution. The new 8x8 communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solution offers a visual way to build communication workflows.

The Automation Builder is delivered via the 8x8 Connect multichannel communications management platform that allows organizations to manage text and voice messaging campaigns across multiple channels with access to real-time analytics and reporting. The introduction of 8x8 Connect Automation Builder provides cross-channel orchestration within a consolidated interface, giving users full context of every communication channel and creating referenceable data streams across various sales and marketing tools.

The 8x8 Connect Automation Builder features include the following:

Automated workflows.

Customized iterations.

Drag-and-drop modules and pre-built templates.

The ability to build communication workflows across channels, including SMS, chat apps, and voice.

Optimized processes for leads and managers within marketing, customer support, and operations.

"The point of automated functionality is to eliminate manual work and repetition while enabling processes to scale, and that's exactly what we've done with 8x8 Connect Automation Builder," said Marc Magnin, head of product for CPaaS at 8x8, in a statement. "Automation Builder allows users to now leverage a convenient, no-code, visual interface to design communication workflows and deploy them on 8x8 Connect. Further, it allows companies to automate their customer engagement at scale without putting strain on development teams or running developer infrastructure." "Organizations looking to incorporate programmable communications and CPaaS capabilities into applications and workflows require solutions that go beyond APIs that cater to developers," said Michael Brandenburg, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, in a statement. "Line-of-business leaders are often in the best position to enhance workflows and processes, but only if they are given the right tools and technology. 8x8 with Automation Builder is lowering the barrier to entry for enterprises to unlock the power of programmable communications with its suite of low-code/no-code solutions."

8x8 Connect is a core component of the8x8 CPaaS portfolio of communication APIs, including SMS, voice, chat apps, video, and performance monitoring. 8x8's communication APIs are part of the 8x8 XCaaS(eXperience Communications as a Service), an integrated cloud contact center, voice, team chat, and video meetings solution.