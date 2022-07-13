Recurly Launches More Advanced Subscription Analytics

Recurly, a subscription management and recurring billing platform provider, has upgraded its subscription analytics to deliver metrics that grow subscription businesses.

"Subscription companies must be laser-focused on reducing churn and accelerating growth. That requires real-time access to the metrics that measure progress," said Jonas Flodh, chief product officer of Recurly, in a statement. "Recurly customers can now unlock that data, using it to target subscribers with the right products and plans, better manage monthly recurring revenue, and track subscription profitability and lifetime value. In short, our improved data analytics engine makes it simpler to uncover the strategic insights our customers need to be competitive and grow."

Recurly's new dashboard data visualization tools deliver comprehensive insights on the health of customers' subscriptions, helping them explore, analyze, and share real-time business analytics with the following features:

Near real-time refresh with the metrics that matter most;

The ability to filter and segment data by time frame, date range, plans, currency, and more; and

The ability to download underlying data within dashboards and reports to append with other data sources.

Recurly selected Looker, the business intelligence platform from Google, to power its advanced analytics and visualization solution.