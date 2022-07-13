Optimove Acquires Graphyte
Optimove, a marketing platform provider, has acquired Graphyte, providers of a real-tim, cloud-based personalization platform. The announcement comes on the heels of Optimove's purchase of Kumulos, a provider of a personalized messaging platform for mobile applications. The combined purchase price of the two deals was not disclosed.
With the new capabilities added to the Optimove platform, marketers can deeply personalize every customer touchpoint, empowered by Optimove's ability to transform customer data into customer-led journeys at scale. Optimove's Customer Data Platform unifies all customer data from all sources to create a comprehensive single customer view. Graphyte adds real-time content recommendations across any channel and touchpoint. Kumulos bolstered Optimove's journey orchestration engine, adding native mobile capabilities.
"With the addition of Graphyte, marketers can transform their customer data into personalized customer-led journeys at scale. Our platform seamlessly delivers real-time symmetric messaging across any channel and touchpoint. The Graphyte acquisition was a natural next step in our evolution," said Pini Yakuel, CEO and founder of Optimove, in a statement. "It is part of Optimove's relentless journey of empowering marketers to optimize customer data into deeper relationships, incremental sales, and loyalty at scale. The winner in these acquisitions is our clients and their customers."
"Optimove's CRM marketing capabilities are second to none. Our goal has always been to create unprecedented freedom for brands to realize their CRM marketing visions. We are confident that our machine learning personalization models, combined with Optimove, will enable brands to connect with their customers intelligently. We couldn’t be happier to join forces with Optimove as an integral part of their offering," saidDamien Evans, CEO of Graphyte, in a statement.