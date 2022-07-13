Optimove Acquires Graphyte

Optimove, a marketing platform provider, has acquired Graphyte, providers of a real-tim, cloud-based personalization platform. The announcement comes on the heels of Optimove's purchase of Kumulos, a provider of a personalized messaging platform for mobile applications. The combined purchase price of the two deals was not disclosed.

With the new capabilities added to the Optimove platform, marketers can deeply personalize every customer touchpoint, empowered by Optimove's ability to transform customer data into customer-led journeys at scale. Optimove's Customer Data Platform unifies all customer data from all sources to create a comprehensive single customer view. Graphyte adds real-time content recommendations across any channel and touchpoint. Kumulos bolstered Optimove's journey orchestration engine, adding native mobile capabilities.