eDesk Partners with Mirakl

eDesk, an e-commerce customer support software provider, has partnered with Mirakl, an enterprise marketplace platform provider, meaning that eDesk now natively integrates with more than 300 Mirakl-powered marketplaces and brings a customer support solution to Mirakl sellers to help them grow into new sales channels.

Purpose-built for online retailers, eDesk consolidates, translates and prioritizes all customer support interactions in a single unified inbox. It is the first helpdesk solution to natively integrate with Mirakl.