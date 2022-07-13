eDesk Partners with Mirakl
eDesk, an e-commerce customer support software provider, has partnered with Mirakl, an enterprise marketplace platform provider, meaning that eDesk now natively integrates with more than 300 Mirakl-powered marketplaces and brings a customer support solution to Mirakl sellers to help them grow into new sales channels.
Purpose-built for online retailers, eDesk consolidates, translates and prioritizes all customer support interactions in a single unified inbox. It is the first helpdesk solution to natively integrate with Mirakl.
"The announcement of our strategic partnership with Mirakl today represents a big step forward in our mission to help online sellers scale their businesses," said Dermot O'Connor, eDesk's CEO, in a statement. "Sellers across any Mirakl-powered marketplace can now integrate eDesk with over 300 marketplaces, enabling them to grow their businesses and support their customers at scale without adding unnecessary complexity to customer service.
We have been working with eDesk to reimagine customer support for marketplace sellers, both big and small. eDesk's platform creates a robust, reliable e-commerce backbone that allows retailers to provide outstanding support experiences for their customers on every channel, that helps sellers to scale faster, said Luke Heffernan, Mirakl's director of partner ecosystems for the Americas and Asia-Pacific, in a statement.
