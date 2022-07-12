Ad-Lib.io Launches Personalize 2.0

Ad-Lib.io, a Smartly.io company and provider of the Creative Management Platform (CMP), today released Personalize 2.0, an update of its cookieless platform for creative management, media alignment, and creative intelligence. Personalize 2.0 delivers capabilities to accelerate and scale campaign activation while ensuring brand governance and improved campaign addressability cross-channel.

With Personalize 2.0, advertisers can now execute multi-market activations across channels and integrate with leading media platforms to instantly pull in target audiences and publish approved creative. Advertisers can also build targeted creative campaigns and test-and-learn strategies at scale in minutes, across display, video, and social. AI can be leveraged at every step along the way, from asset cropping for image editing across channels and formats, to fatigue alerts to prevent premature decline in campaign performance. In-line performance reporting reduces campaign optimization to just a few clicks.