Sitecore Launches Experience Manager Cloud (XM Cloud)

Sitecore, a provider of end-to-end digital experience software, has completely transitioned its core CMS solution, including personalization and the content authoring experience, to a modern cloud architecture with the release of Sitecore Experience Manager (XM) Cloud.

Sitecore XM Cloud will help companies with customer experiences, simplifying design and deployment and eliminating upgrades. With XM Cloud, marketers can instantly create, manage, and deliver omnichannel experiences. Sitecore XM Cloud provides a comprehensive cloud-based solution, overcoming global scaling problems, including variable traffic, multibrand architectures, and site security.

XM Cloud lets users build pixel-perfect digital experiences via a WYSIWIG authoring experience that can access content anywhere as well as embedded testing and personalization, and integrated visitor analytics. For developers, XM Cloud can be used with headless development techniques and will work with modern front-end frameworks and support all deployment scenarios.

"Consumer behavior has changed rapidly over the past two years. Audiences have become very digitally savvy and have an expectation from brands to deliver highly personalized customer experiences. This puts marketers in the unenviable position of trying to meet this expectation, but with tools and solutions that don't deliver, and in some cases hamstring, the needed agility to meet demand. Sitecore XM Cloud provides marketers with a truly end-to-end, SaaS-based solution that not only helps brands meet consumer expectations but also deliver a best-of-class omnichannel customer experience," said Dave O'Flanagan, chief product officer of Sitecore, in a statement.

Through Sitecore XM Cloud, the company's entire Digital Experience Platform can now be delivered through a modern cloud architecture, providing the following: