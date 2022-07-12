Moxo Partners with Kasisto
Moxo, providers of a client interaction workflow solution, is partnering with Kasisto, creators of the KAI financial services digital experience platform, to offer digital assistant capabilities within Moxo's OneStop Client Interaction Hub.
Kasisto's digital assistants, powered by the KAI conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform, are the first digital banking assistants to be integrated within Moxo. Embedded within Moxo's Live Chat module and connected to the financial services ecosystem, KAI will handle the first level of client questions that do not need to be answered by a human. When more complex questions can't be answered by KAI, the digital banking assistant will escalate the conversation to a live service representative within Moxo's Live Chat Module in real time
"The customer service experience has never been more important to the clients of financial institutions than it is today," said Zor Gorelov, co-founder and CEO of Kasisto, in a statement. "From consumer banking to business banking to investment management, today's financial clients expect to engage digitally, efficiently, and at just the right moment. Our partnership and integration with Moxo will allow front-line bankers and relationship managers at financial institutions to focus on the highest-value tasks and conversations, while ensuring their clients enjoy engaging digital experiences."
"We are excited to partner with Kasisto to further deliver seamless interactions and experiences that clients and consumers expect in today's digital-first world," said Subrah Iyar, co-founder and CEO of Moxo, in a statement. "Together, Moxo and Kasisto will provide our joint clients with a competitive advantage within the financial services industry by ensuring personalized and engaging experiences across client segments."