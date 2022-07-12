Moxo Partners with Kasisto

Moxo, providers of a client interaction workflow solution, is partnering with Kasisto, creators of the KAI financial services digital experience platform, to offer digital assistant capabilities within Moxo's OneStop Client Interaction Hub.

Kasisto's digital assistants, powered by the KAI conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform, are the first digital banking assistants to be integrated within Moxo. Embedded within Moxo's Live Chat module and connected to the financial services ecosystem, KAI will handle the first level of client questions that do not need to be answered by a human. When more complex questions can't be answered by KAI, the digital banking assistant will escalate the conversation to a live service representative within Moxo's Live Chat Module in real time