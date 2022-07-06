Creatio Extends Its Marketplace with 20 New Solutions
Creatio, providers of a platform to automate workflows and CRM , has updated its Marketplace offerings with 20 new applications, connectors, and add-ons developed by Creatio partners.
Creatio Marketplace offers ready-to-use apps and vertical solutions to extend platform functionality. These solutions are intended to simplify, accelerate, and automate everyday tasks. Here are some of the new options available on the Creatio Marketplace:
- RingCentral Connector for Creatio, which allows users to communicate with clients and colleagues and keep all communication history logged in one place and analyze the quality of communications with clients based on the number of call attempts and conversations, duration of calls, and call results.
- SharePoint Integration for Creatio, a connector designed to facilitate the upload, download, and deletion of files directly from the Creatio interface. The plug-in can be used by organizations using SharePoint Office 365 as a Document Repository for Creatio.
- Vtiger Data Migration for Creatio, with starter migration templates for mapping core fields common to both Vtiger and Creatio.
- Calculation Engine for Creatio, a cross-industrial add-on for users who want to calculate and monitor a variety of metrics in Creatio.
- Files Extended for Creatio, which extends the basic functionality of the [Files and Links] detail in Creatio, providing a full range of functions for managing content, including approval of contracts, regulatory documents, and promotional materials.