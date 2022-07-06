Creatio Extends Its Marketplace with 20 New Solutions

Creatio, providers of a platform to automate workflows and CRM , has updated its Marketplace offerings with 20 new applications, connectors, and add-ons developed by Creatio partners.

Creatio Marketplace offers ready-to-use apps and vertical solutions to extend platform functionality. These solutions are intended to simplify, accelerate, and automate everyday tasks. Here are some of the new options available on the Creatio Marketplace: