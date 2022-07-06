ZoomInfo Partners with Sales Confidence

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, is partnering with Sales Confidence, enabling revenue professionals to benefit from ZoomInfo's sales and data privacy compliance solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sales Confidence and share our vision to elevate sales professionals and equip them to increase revenue," said Ray Mariano, senior vice president of international revenue at ZoomInfo, in a statement. "We continue to make investments in Europe as we expand that market with the best data, tools, insights, and technology in an integrated platform to help drive an efficient go-to-market motion."

"I'm excited to have Zoominfo support the Sales Confidence community," said Sales Confidence Founder and CEO James Ski in a statement. "As the world leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence they are perfectly equipped to advise, inspire, and support our global community of revenue leaders to drive growth."