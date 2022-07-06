Forsta Launches Digital Diaries Mobile App

Forsta, a provider of market research and customer experience (CX) technology, launched Digital Diaries mobile ethnography app, designed to obtain actionable, qualitative insights at scale.

Available for iOS and Android devices, the mobile appcomplements Forsta's desktop customer journey and ethnography solution. It is available to users of the Forsta HX (Human Experience) platform, which gathers and analyzes data and helps translate the findings into shareable actions.

"Digital Diaries enables the type of deep consumer understanding that can only come with one-on-one interactions with customers sharing their feedback in a way that feels natural to the way they live their lives—on their phones and using text messages, social media, and other forms of digital communication," said Brian Bhuta, chief product officer of Forsta, in a statement. "Digital Diaries, Digital Communities, and our other state-of-the-art, qualitative tools are yet another reason why the Forsta HX Platform is the most powerful, innovative and comprehensive insights technology solution for the CX and market research industries."

Companies can use Forsta's Digital Diaries app to follow along on an individual customer's journey and gain insights into their choices each step of the way. Insights professionals can recreate in-person focus groups on-the-go, gathering even greater detail via enhanced capabilities such as real-time group discussions, digital polls, and photo and video uploading. Companies can concept-test new developments, such as a package redesign or in-store displays.

CX program leaders, community managers and researchers can respond to customers' feedback with real-time follow-up questions or prompts and generate data visualizations, such as heat maps and word clouds.