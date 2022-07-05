Talkwalker Launches Forecasting
Talkwalker, a consumer intelligence platform provider, today launched Talkwalker Forecasting, a predictive analytics intelligence hub powered by Blue Silk artificial intelligence to foresee changes in consumer behavior and identify trends before they happen.
Its AI-powered predictive analytics and consumer intelligence capabilities will enable companies to predict how topics, trends, and campaigns will change over 90 days.
"Imagine how powerful your business would be if you already knew what will be trending next month. You'd be able to create more engaging campaigns, develop timely products that meet clients' needs, and deliver more personalised customer experiences, and that's just what Forecasting brings. It's a game-changer that will help our clients when planning their business strategies, arming them with future insights based on past consumer trends. This is just the start of what we plan to do with predictive analytics," said Lokdeep Singh, chief product and technology officer at Talkwalker, in a statement. "Our mission is to steer businesses toward making data-driven business decisions that'll drive sales and revenue, based on the data of yesterday, today, and tomorrow, powered by our Blue Silk AI technology."