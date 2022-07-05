NielsenIQ and GfK to Combine

NielsenIQ and GfK plan to combine, creating new capabilities in the consumer and retail measurement industry.

Powered by cloud technology, the combination will bring together complementary data and analytics assets to provide a comprehensive view of shopper spending through a total store read.

GfK's position in technology and durables across 67 countries, combined with NielsenIQ's position in the measurement of fast-moving consumer goods in 90 countries, will allow for expansion within the companies' traditional client industries and new market segments.

"Over the past year, NielsenIQ has been investing both organically and inorganically in the most comprehensive coverage, advanced technologies, and predictive analytics to enable our clients to have a complete understanding of their consumers," said Jim Peck, executive chairman and CEO of NielsenIQ, in a statement. "Combining our market-leading capabilities will allow us to further accelerate innovation that best serves our expanded client base and deliver significant value for all our stakeholders. Together with GfK, we have the opportunity to influence the future of global retail and consumer measurement–one that is fast, nimble and connected." "GfK has successfully navigated a digital transformation to profitable and sustainable growth over the last years. Joining forces with NielsenIQ is now the logical next step for us and will support the next stage of our company's development," said Lars Nordmark, interim CEO and chief financial officer of GfK, in a statement. "The combination with NielsenIQ will enable us to empower our customers to make smarter decisions across their organizations at a truly global scale and accelerate our journey into the next chapter of innovation. This will allow us to tap into significant new growth opportunities."

With this transaction, Advent will become the majority shareholder of the combined company. Advent acquired NielsenIQ in 2021.