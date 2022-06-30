Glia Launches ChannelLess SMS and Outbound Calling

Glia, a provider of digital customer service tools, has extended the proactive outbound capabilities of its DCS platform with ChannelLess SMS and ChannelLess outbound calling, enabling service representatives to reach out to customers and add richer digital channels, such as chat, onscreen voice, or video, without breaking the connection.

Glia's ChannelLess architecture overcomes omnichannel limitations by fully integrating all communications channels, including SMS, onto a single platform. Businesses can proactively reach out to customers and launch seamless engagements that can start with SMS. The entire engagement remains digital, transitioning to chat, onscreen voice, or video for real-time support and can include cobrowsing for onscreen collaboration.

Glia's ChannelLess SMS connects customers to the same service representative who texted them through affinity routing. It also includes tools to help service reps further accelerate engagements, including AutoComplete, lightning messages, and automation capabilities via AI and chatbots.

Businesses can now proactively reach customers via telephone and bring them into a fully digital engagement with Glia's enhanced ChannelLess calling feature. By going to a computer or mobile screen, customers can continue the engagement digitally via chat or video without hanging up and starting over.

Glia's ChannelLess SMS and outbound calling help businesses to proactively do the following:

Accelerate application processes, such as loans, credit cards, or new account opening;

Manage disputes and collections discreetly;

Promote outbound marketing offerings; and

Immediately handle alerts and notifications.