RFPIO Integrates with Seismic

RFPIO, a response management platform provider, is integrating Seismic's sales enablement solutions into its platform. Now, sales teams can share customer-ready content between the two platforms.

"Today's buyers are more informed and empowered than ever, which means sellers need to be prepared and enabled to deliver a great experience from the first buyer interaction all the way to closing a deal," said Preseetha Pettigrew, global vice president of strategic alliances at Seismic, in a statement. "Our new integration with RFPIO ensures that sellers can deliver timely, relevant content at all stages of the buyer's journey, from discovery to proposal."

With the integration, sales teams can now import files from the Seismic Enablement Cloud into the RFPIO platform to add supporting documents and collateral to an active RFx project or materials to the RFPIO Document Library. Files can be imported into Project Q&A pairs, Project Documents, Answer Library Q&A pairs, Document Library or Sections in RFPIO. Once the proposal or project is finalized, it can then be exported with all attachments back into Seismic.