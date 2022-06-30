Stirista Launches Enhanced Political Offering in Time for 2022 Midterm Elections

Stirista, a provider of cloud-based marketing solutions, today announced a connected TV-optimized package of political and voter data through the OMNA identity graph ahead of the 2022 election season.

Stirista's database of voter information has more than 199 million records and helps political organizations find and communicate with voters according to demographics, financial attributes, and interests sourced from a number of online interactions. Paired with Stirista's onboarding and delivery capabilities specifically for connected TVs, organizations and agencies can use Stirista’s political data for maximum impact on voter and consumer engagement in this critical election cycle.

"A political message is only as strong as the number of people it reaches, so CTV should be at the top of the list for engaging with voters," said Blaine Britten, senior vice president of data strategy at Stirista, in a statement. "With both the political and digital landscape changing at an unprecedented pace, Stirista's ability to onboard and deliver political data for CTV in an optimized fashion will ensure political organizations can reach voters where they are."

Gathered from government records and public voter registrations, Stirista's optimized political data set offers unique identity and voter segments that allow organizations to address swing voters. Updated monthly, information includes voting history, political affiliation, donation history, and more. Stirista's political segments also link social media handles and opt-in consumer data.