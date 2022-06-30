Reveal Mobile Adds Targeting and Sales Attribution to VISIT Local

Reveal Mobile, the location intelligence and geofencing marketing software company, has added features to its geofencing platform, VISIT Local.

The platform now lets users create and activate audiences based on the number of times a mobile device has visited a specific location, such as a retailer, restaurant, auto dealership, or other commercial location.

"Targeting audiences based on visit frequency helps marketing acquire new customers who show flagging loyalty to their competitors," said Andy Schrader, chief product officer of Reveal Mobile, in a statement. "It enables marketers to build separate audiences for loyal and infrequent customers so they can message to them in a more relevant way. It also lets them exclude employees, further maximizing ad spend. Our customers have really become experts at growing market share by messaging to audiences who are most likely to convert. This new frequency feature makes that skill even more effective."

As part of VISIT Local's attribution reporting, the platform now includes estimated sales based on unique foot traffic conversions. Marketers can determine top line sales and return on ad spend. Attribution reports in the platform are also archived indefinitely, so marketers can benchmark past performance against new ads.