InMobi Integrates Mobile Supply with Yahoo's Demand-Side Platform
InMobi, a provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies, has integrated its InMobi Exchange supply-side side platform (SSP) into Yahoo's demand-side platform (DSP), giving companies direct access to premium in-app supply and global user base at scale.
Previously, InMobi's international audiences had only been available through third-party exchanges; this collaboration provides direct inventory, increased transparency, increased monetization capability, and higher coverage with premium Fortune 500 brands.
Yahoo's omnichannel DSP is fueled by more than 200 billion data signals, enabling optimized and efficient reach and relevance.
"Supply path optimization is an important element that many are focused on throughout the industry," said Kunal Nagpal, senior vice president and general manager of Publisher Platform and Exchange at InMobi, in a statement. "This partnership gives advertisers a straight line to the Yahoo DSP with greater efficiencies in setting up and optimizing campaigns to better reach target audiences."
"Yahoo cultivates robust, diverse premium supply," said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, vice president of global revenue and client solutions at Yahoo, in a statement. "In partnering with InMobi, we're creating a more direct line of sight for advertisers and boosting transparency and optimization opportunities."
