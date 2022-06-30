InMobi Integrates Mobile Supply with Yahoo's Demand-Side Platform

InMobi, a provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies, has integrated its InMobi Exchange supply-side side platform (SSP) into Yahoo's demand-side platform (DSP), giving companies direct access to premium in-app supply and global user base at scale.

Previously, InMobi's international audiences had only been available through third-party exchanges; this collaboration provides direct inventory, increased transparency, increased monetization capability, and higher coverage with premium Fortune 500 brands.

Yahoo's omnichannel DSP is fueled by more than 200 billion data signals, enabling optimized and efficient reach and relevance.