In Mind Cloud Launches Software Comparison Checklist

In Mind Cloud, providers of a scalable digital sales platform for manufacturers, today launched a digital sales software comparison checklist, an independent software finder that helps manufacturers understand, find, and buy software for a digitized end-to-end sales process.

The curated interactive experience offers users personalized results, providing an in-depth checklist of features, functionalities, and technical requirements of the configure, price, quote (CPQ), CRM, and e-commerce sales software that best complement their businesses.

"Manufacturers are recognizing the importance of digitizing every aspect of their business. But sales cycles in manufacturing have fallen behind and become more complicated, with added touchpoints and several variables affecting their customers' purchase decisions" said Karen Sood, chief technology officer of In Mind Cloud, in a statement. "The Software Comparison Checklist is built to help manufacturing decision-makers shorten the lengthy and expensive decision-making process by determining what solution best fits their needs."

In Mind Cloud's digital sales software comparison checklist can also give manufacturers a jumpstart at understanding what they need to achieve their sales digitalization goals, at a pace that works for them. The self-serve checklist helps manufacturers choose the right sales software for their business, based on where they are now in their digitalization journey and where they want their sales team to be in the rapidly changing future. It is a fast, intuitive experience that can help all levels of manufacturing sales teams choose the right platform for digital transformation.