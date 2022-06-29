Gong Launches Economic Pulse

Gong today launched Economic Pulse, a new functionality within the Reality Platform that identifies, tracks, and alerts sales and revenue leaders when economic triggers are mentioned in customer conversations.

Economic Pulse enables leaders to understand how these trends are impacting deals over time, spotting potential risk, and allowing for quick actionto protect the health of opportunities and overall pipeline.

Economic Pulse provides early warning signals appearing in conversations and enables managers and reps to analyze how economic conditions are impacting deal win rates and specific areas of their businesses over time, including by segment or vertical, deal stage, and team, among others. Economic Pulse comes pre-packaged to detect common references related to economic uncertainty. Economic Pulse autonomously captures conversations, issues alerts, and gives leaders drill-down analysis to see what deals are actually at risk so they can take action before it's too late. The customer voice can be shared across the organization, increasing alignment and facilitating an organized response.

"In times of economic uncertainty, the last thing any business wants is to be caught by surprise when market changes impact their customers," said Gong Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder Eilon Reshef in a statement. "Such blind spots could result in negative deal outcomes that could have been saved. Economic Pulse provides leaders an early warning system, helping unlock the reality of how their customers are actually faring and the analysis necessary to adapt and better serve them during this time.

Economic Pulse is rolling out immediately to all Gong customers at no extra cost. Economic Pulse will expand to include other customer touch points, including email and instant messaging, in the near future.