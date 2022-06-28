DISQO Partners with Adelaide on Ad Measurement
DISQO's advertising measurement products, Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift, have been integrated into Adelaide's omnichannel AU attention metric, which enables companies to move beyond viewability with increased transparency into media quality.
With this integration, DISQO's insights will help advertisers understand and demonstrate the full-funnel impact of high-quality attentive media, from brand awareness to intermediate digital behaviors like search and, ultimately, to sales. Adelaide will use DISQO's platform to train its machine learning models that generate AU ratings. AU predicts a placement's likelihood of driving attention and subsequent impact on advertiser metrics.
"The adoption of attention metrics is skyrocketing as brands seek new ways to plan and optimize their campaigns," said Marc Guldimann, co-founder and CEO of Adelaide, in a statement. "With DISQO's scaled behavioral insights integrated into our AU model, our clients will be better able to understand media quality and value, and achieve more efficient outcomes."
"DISQO and Adelaide are like-minded companies that fuel brand growth with transparency and evidence-based measurement of advertising effectiveness," said Stephen Jepson, executive vice president of sales for advertising effectiveness at DISQO, in a statement. "At DISQO, we believe every brand should have the ability to question, test, and measure every decision, and our work with Adelaide will help brands and publishers understand media quality and advertising effectiveness in new ways."
