DISQO Partners with Adelaide on Ad Measurement

DISQO's advertising measurement products, Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift, have been integrated into Adelaide's omnichannel AU attention metric, which enables companies to move beyond viewability with increased transparency into media quality.

With this integration, DISQO's insights will help advertisers understand and demonstrate the full-funnel impact of high-quality attentive media, from brand awareness to intermediate digital behaviors like search and, ultimately, to sales. Adelaide will use DISQO's platform to train its machine learning models that generate AU ratings. AU predicts a placement's likelihood of driving attention and subsequent impact on advertiser metrics.