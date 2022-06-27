Talkwalker Makes Its Brand Love Benchmarking Solution Available to Marketers

Talkwalker, a consumer intelligence company, has made its Brand Love Benchmarking solution available to marketers.

The solution for real-time quantifiable metrics across social, blogs, and forums, uses artificial intelligence to craft a Brand Love Score based on three core consumer drivers: passion, trust, and customer satisfaction. The solution, developed as the intelligence driver behind Talkwalker's annual Brand Love Report, is now available for companies to conduct their own brand love benchmarking to gain a deeper understanding of consumer attitudes toward their brand and their competitors, including industry averages.

Brand Love Benchmarking delivers always-on tangible metrics that provide deep insights into consumers' positive or negative sentiment toward companies and reveals how well they are connected or disconnected to their target audiences. In addition, the solution quantifies how close or far companies are to achieving brand love.

Available immediately, key features and capabilities of Talkwalker's Brand Love Benchmarking solution include the following:

A ready-to-use dashboard that enables marketers to instantly identify their brand love scores and gain real-time access to brand tracking across local and global markets.

The ability to measure how brands rank in an industry and vs. top competitors.

Brand health reports that can be shared across the organization.

An action plan to move up through the rankings by improving passion, trust, and customer satisfaction scores

Benchmarking insights that reveal impactful marketing initiatives vs. ineffective campaigns.