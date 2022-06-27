Oracle Adds Agent Service to Cloud CX for Utilities

Oracle today introduced Oracle Utilities Agent Service, a cloud application specifically for utility customer service teams.

Agent Service combines Fusion CX and utility applications to improve customer service while boosting sales. It brings billing, usage, and interaction history together in a single dashboard to provide agents a holistic view of each customer. Combined with new AI-powered tools that guide agents to the next-best action, the application lets agents see how customers are interacting with the utility across all available service channels, including phone, web, email, chat, and SMS.

Agent Service is the latest offering in Oracle Customer Experience (CX) for Utilities, a suite of integrated customer experience and utility-specific cloud applications for billing, rating, payment processing, collections, advanced metering, and energy efficiency.