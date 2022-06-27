Zendesk to Be Acquired by Investor Group

Zendesk will be acquired by an investor group led by Permira and Hellman & Friedman in an all-cash transaction valued at $10.2 billion.

"This is the start of a new chapter for Zendesk with partners that are aligned with the strength of our agile products and talented team and are committed to providing the resources and expertise to continue our growth trajectory," said Mikkel Svane, founder, chairman and CEO of Zendesk, in a statement. "With Hellman & Friedman's and Permira's support, we'll continue to execute on our long-term strategy with our customers as our top priority, taking full advantage of the opportunity we see to help businesses navigate the ever-changing expectations and demands of their customers."

"Zendesk has reimagined customer service software and empowers businesses to transform how they communicate with their customers in an increasingly digital world. We believe Zendesk is uniquely positioned to enable meaningful interactions and deliver compelling business outcomes across any channel," said Ryan Lanpher, a partner at Permira, in a statement.

"We look forward to partnering with Zendesk's management team and talented employees to help them accelerate product innovation and achieve their growth ambitions," added Brian Ruder, partner and co-head of technology at Permira, in a statement.

"Over the past 15 years, Zendesk has revolutionized how companies serve their customers and has become a leading platform within the customer experience ecosystem. We deeply believe in the company's growth opportunity as it continues to help businesses across the world delight their customers," said Tarim Wasim, a partner at Hellman & Friedman, in a statement.

"We see tremendous value in Zendesk's platform and ability to grow at scale. Its intuitive yet powerful offering serves over 100,000 companies, ranging from the smallest businesses to the largest enterprises," added Stephen Ensley, a partner at Hellman & Friedman, in a statement.