Klaviyo Introduces Klaviyo One

Klaviyo, a unified customer platform provider, has launched Klaviyo One, built to help large companies unify all of their customer data, make it accessible in real time, and use it to drive personalized experiences at scale.

"Today, if you're a high-scale or high-growth consumer business, you buy and cobble together your customer technology stack with software from multiple vendors that barely integrate at all and certainly not in real time," said Andrew Bialecki, CEO and co-founder of Klaviyo, in a statement. "That creates major problems: Customer data and customer experiences don't talk to each other, and you end up with poor consumer experiences and frustrated internal teams. Klaviyo is the one place to get all the software, infrastructure, and expertise you need to build your customer stack and scale how you delight consumers and drive revenue."

Klaviyo One powers personalization at scale with the following key properties:

Unified platform that can ingest, unify, store, query, and analyze customer data, from any integrated source, from any period of time, with reporting, predictive analytic,s and machine learning tools that deliver omnichannel experiences at scale.

Automated A/B testing, reporting, and revenue attribution.

Enterprise-grade personalization that scales.

A partner ecosystem with more than 220 out-of-the-box integrations and open APIs.