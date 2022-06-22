Litmus Adds Email Personalization Capabilities

Litmus, an email marketing solutions provider, has added capabilities to help boost personalization and increase efficiencies in workflow and creation.

"Email has never been more important than right now," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "At Litmus, we're helping drive email marketing results as consumers everywhere crave more personalized communication. We're enabling marketers to turn their most effective channel into an even greater brand asset."

Litmus' new product updates include the following: