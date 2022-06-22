Litmus Adds Email Personalization Capabilities
Litmus, an email marketing solutions provider, has added capabilities to help boost personalization and increase efficiencies in workflow and creation.
"Email has never been more important than right now," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "At Litmus, we're helping drive email marketing results as consumers everywhere crave more personalized communication. We're enabling marketers to turn their most effective channel into an even greater brand asset."
Litmus' new product updates include the following:
- Litmus Integrations Marketplace, a one-stop shop for all Litmus integrations.
- Merge tag personalization in Litmus Builder, so users can preview and add email service provider-specific merge tags to email campaigns.
- The ability to restore recently deleted emails. All versions of emails can be restored for 30 days once an email campaign has been deleted.
- Billing Manager, ;to access invoices and payments.
- User searching to manage large, distributed teams across sub-accounts
- Keyword filtering for email clients and devices, to add or remove email clients and devices in bulk.