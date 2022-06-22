-->
  • June 22, 2022

Drift Introduces Drift Deal Room

Drift today launched Drift Deal Room, a shared digital space for sellers and buyers that consolidates vital content and communication.

"With buyers continuing to embrace digital and self-serve sales channels, organizations need to explore new ways to improve the online buying experience to generate sales," said Kimen Warner, vice president of product management at Drift, in a statement. "We built Drift Deal Room with the buyers' experience in mind so that our customers can meet today's buyers where they are and deliver a superior digital experience, ultimately edging out competitors and closing more deals faster."

Drift Deal Room empowers sales representatives to provide every buyer a customized, unique VIP experience. The all-in-one solution scales with businesses so they can do the following:

  • Enable seamless collaboration between internal teams and entire buyer committees with a shared mutual action plan, allowing all parties to have conversations, share files and emails, manage action items, schedule meetings, chat live, and more in one location.
  • Consolidate past conversations, meetings, and files to create a single source of truth.
  • Drive collaboration outside of scheduled calls to keep the momentum going during the in-between steps of deals.
  • Ensure seamless hand-offs between stakeholders.
  • Increase visibility by providing the seller with real-time alerts on who, what, and how buyers interact with content throughout their journeys.

