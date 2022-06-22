Klaviyo Expands Its Partner Network

Klaviyo, a unified customer platform provider, renewed its partnership with BigCommerce as an Elite Technology Partner to help companies achieve revenue growth through ecommerce.

With this renewed partnership, merchants can sync historical and real-time data to stay on top of interactions, create smarter targeting through deeper personalization from Customer First Data, leverage prebuilt automations for communicating with customers with the right messages at the right time on the right channels, and evaluate performance through a variety of benchmark and custom reporting tools.

BigCommerce retailers can send even more personalized emails and SMS messages to customers by building and publishing Klaviyo forms, creating back-in-stock automations, and using dynamic segmentation that updates based on customer actions. Klaviyo’s integration automatically pulls behavioral, multichannel, and performance data into one solution in real time.

"Our partnership with Klaviyo further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer of BigCommerce, in a statement. "Klaviyo shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers." "BigCommerce has been an incredible partner, and we deeply value our history and their proactive approach to working together to deliver best-in-class tech for merchants," said Rich Gardner, vice president of global strategic partnerships at Klaviyo, in a statement. "We're excited to continue this relationship and help generate growth for BigCommerce merchants around the world."

In addition to extending its partnership with BigCommerce, Klaviyo announced the following partnerships and integrations:

Freelance support through Upwork, providing fast work solutions from a curated pool of independent Klaviyo experts to help solve some of the most common needs of customers.

Two-way SMS support and retention conversations with Zendesk: Klaviyo customers can now communicate important or time-sensitive messages via Klaviyo SMS straight from the Zendesk platform and keep multichannel support communications organized in Klaviyo. Customers can coordinate support communication with marketing communication to avoid marketing at the wrong time and turn support tickets into retention opportunities.

Time-sensitive post-purchase communications through Narvar: Klaviyo customers using Narvar can now access timely customer communications like shipping, arrival, and return tracking to help segment audiences and increase customer retention and lifetime value, all while building a rich customer profile to understand customerss entire journeys, even post-purchase.

Market expansion with Shopware by Overdose. Digital, bringing Klaviyo to the German market.

Improve repurchase rate with Rebuy: Merchants can now sell more with new events pushed from Rebuy to Klaviyo. These events allow merchants to create more personalized email flows with AI-powered recommendations.