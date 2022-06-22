Groopit Launches Microsoft Teams App
Groopit, a crowdsolving technology provider, today launched Groopit for Microsoft Teams on the Microsoft Teams store.
The new Groopit for Microsoft Teams app allows customer-facing employees to share quantitative data without ever leaving their conversations in Microsoft Teams. Groopit brings together insights from employees working across different Teams channels, locations, disciplines, and system
"We're thrilled to bring the first and only crowdsolving solution to the Microsoft Teams store," said Tammy Savage, Groopit's CEO, in a statement. "With this launch, Groopit transforms Teams into a problem-solving engine that helps leaders make better, faster decisions with real-time data from employees. Adding the ability to share structured, real-time data within the most popular collaboration product in the world will empower every Microsoft Teams customer to tackle their hardest problems with confidence."