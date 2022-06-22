IRI Launches Receipt Panel

IRI, a provider of solutions and services for consumer, retail, and media companies, has launched the IRI OmniConsumer Receipt Panel, which will source receipt data from 120,000 active households where they shop.

"The IRI OmniConsumer Receipt Panel offers an unparalleled view of consumer purchase behavior, allowing clients to gain key insights into how consumers are shopping across channels," said Jeremy Allen, president of Americas and APAC at IRI, in a statement. "Today's omnichannel environment presents a challenge for CPG companies seeking to understand consumer behavior. Our Receipt Panel closes critical gaps by allowing clients to understand omnichannel purchase behavior by outlet and fulfillment type, differences in online and brick-and-mortar shoppers and behaviors, outlet and channel preferences, and incremental sales growth."

The IRI OmniConsumer Receipt Panel is integrated with IRI's Scan panel in one technology platform, IRI Liquid Data. It leverages IRI's reference data assets to classify receipt transactions and is calibrated to IRI’s point-of-sale data. It also links directly to activation through consumer surveys, purchase-based media audiences, and IRI ShopperSights-enabled retail activation.