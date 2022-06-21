Speedeon Launches AudienceMaker

Speedeon, a direct marketing and data agency, today launched AudienceMaker, a strategic growth platform that helps companies gain valuable and actionable data on their customers and prospects.

AudienceMaker democratizes data access and lets users conduct custom analytics, create models, build audiences, activate marketing strategies, and measure results, all within one intuitive interface. With it, companies can leverage offline and online data to build omnichannel marketing campaigns, create custom segments and build trigger automated campaigns, analyze customer journeys using rule-based logic, and improve data hygiene.