Speedeon Launches AudienceMaker
Speedeon, a direct marketing and data agency, today launched AudienceMaker, a strategic growth platform that helps companies gain valuable and actionable data on their customers and prospects.
AudienceMaker democratizes data access and lets users conduct custom analytics, create models, build audiences, activate marketing strategies, and measure results, all within one intuitive interface. With it, companies can leverage offline and online data to build omnichannel marketing campaigns, create custom segments and build trigger automated campaigns, analyze customer journeys using rule-based logic, and improve data hygiene.
"Speedeon is about being three years ahead of the competition when it comes to helping our partners get a better ROI from their marketing. In this case, AudienceMaker might be more like five years ahead of its time! We are striving to make access to your data easier and increase your ROI, it's that simple," said Gerard Daher, CEO of Speedeon, in a statement. "AudienceMaker is guaranteed to increase retention, decrease churn, and drive growth across your business."