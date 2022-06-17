Intradiem Expands Its Integrations Library

Intradiem, a provider of intelligent automation solutions for contact center and back-office teams, has integrated its technologies with Genesys Cloud CX, LivePerson Messaging, and Alvaria workforce management.

"The availability of cloud-based systems helped countless organizations maintain remote customer service operations during the pandemic," said Jennifer Lee, chief operations officer at Intradiem, in a statement. "As a cloud-native software provider, Intradiem is uniquely positioned to help them achieve long-term success in the cloud."

"Our customers are moving to the cloud, and we will be there to help them succeed," said Chris Busbee, Intradiem's vice president of product management, in a statement. "Our expanding library of cloud, chat, and CCaaS-compatible integrations will streamline their transition to more efficient and more productive customer service operations."