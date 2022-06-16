Ada Launches App Directory and Product Updates

Ada today unveiled several product launches and updates, including new no-code builder tools, social channels, proactive SMS, and a global application directory.

"Constant consumer change is the new normal," said Ada's CEO and co-founder, Mike Murchison, in a statement. "Brands need to have the tools to offer greater personalization and customization to their interactions at every customer touchpoint with the brand. Today, that means anticipating your customers' needs and proactively engaging them. Personalized, proactive interactions are more valuable to customers, and this is what will allow brands to stand out from the rest."

With Ada's new Proactive SMS solution, companies can initiate anticipatory, two-way automated SMS interactions, like payment reminders, order tracking updates, and exclusive offers. Companies can enable the transfer of conversations from interactive voice response and live customer support calls to SMS text.

Ada has also extended its social media customer support capabilities to Twitter and Instagram.

Additionally, Ada's new Global App Directory lets companies connect Ada to all of their business systems. The launch includes 30 out-of-the-box apps and integrations, from simple CRM and marketing automation integrations to order management systems.

And finally, the new Ada Glass for Zendesk Messaging powers asynchronous messages and a seamless handoff between Ada and agents in Zendesk Agent Workspace. Customers are seamlessly introduced to a live agent within the same channel, with a seamless handoff to live agents in Zendesk Messaging from web and social channels.

Ada's new products are being released alongside key enhancements to its natural language understanding models, data export application programming interfaces, and builder tools. Enhancements to the Conversation View in Ada's platform will help companies build and optimize with conversation data more accessible than ever. And improvements to Cancel Capture allow companies to provide more comprehensible experiences to their customers.