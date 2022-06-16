Knock CRM Adds AI Voice and Call Intelligence

Knock CRM, providers of a CRM and performance management platform for multifamily property owners and managers, today introduced AI Voice and Call Intelligence. Both tools integrate into the Knock CRM platform and enable leasing teams to leverage artificial intelligence to improve conversions and engage in natural dialogue with each caller.

Call Intelligence captures data on every call between prospects and leasing teams, helping teams evaluate performance to improve sales effectiveness and the consistency of each customer experience. Calls are also analyzed to provide information that can be leveraged to prioritize future capital projects, like property amenity improvements or other value-add projects.